iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stake Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 571,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.27% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $52,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of IUSV opened at $94.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.17 and a 1-year high of $100.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

