iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 1131588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,602,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,697,000 after purchasing an additional 269,656 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,791,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,992,000 after buying an additional 1,637,004 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,605,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,524,000 after buying an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,510,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 88,266 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

