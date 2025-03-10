iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2025

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFAGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.23 and last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 1131588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,602,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,697,000 after purchasing an additional 269,656 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,791,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,992,000 after buying an additional 1,637,004 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,605,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,524,000 after buying an additional 34,460 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $23,510,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 371,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,961,000 after buying an additional 88,266 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.