iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $42.85, with a volume of 31033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $597.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2,147.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,136,000.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

