iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Lifted by Objectivity Squared LLC

Objectivity Squared LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 6.1% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $378.85 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $315.24 and a one year high of $419.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

