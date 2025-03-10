iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Main Street Research LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $62,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 660.1% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 35,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IWM opened at $205.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.83. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

