iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stake Lifted by Rebalance LLC

Rebalance LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Rebalance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Rebalance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,821.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,892,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716,244 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 558,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,624,000 after acquiring an additional 40,564 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 469,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 319,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Finally, Tlwm lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 294,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $327.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $282.38 and a twelve month high of $350.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.49 and a 200-day moving average of $334.72.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

