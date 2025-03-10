iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXXGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $191.56 and last traded at $195.30, with a volume of 3232009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.85.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.78.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

