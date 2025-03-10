iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $191.56 and last traded at $195.30, with a volume of 3232009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.85.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.78.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

