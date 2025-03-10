iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $191.56 and last traded at $195.30, with a volume of 3232009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $203.85.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.78.
iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Semiconductor ETF
About iShares Semiconductor ETF
iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).
