iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Midland Wealth Advisors LLC

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,156,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,204 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 7.1% of Midland Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $117,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $53.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.