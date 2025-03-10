iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 674,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 396,481 shares.The stock last traded at $100.61 and had previously closed at $101.49.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,501,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,289,000 after purchasing an additional 137,751 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,991,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,429,000 after acquiring an additional 86,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 746,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after acquiring an additional 98,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,381 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

