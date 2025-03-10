Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases 3,898 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Manitowoc worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. State Street Corp lifted its position in Manitowoc by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manitowoc by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 1.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 774,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 225,090 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 177,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

MTW stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $349.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 2.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

