Isthmus Partners LLC Sells 1,939 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.8% of Isthmus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,299,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,197,791,000 after acquiring an additional 100,573 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,286,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,154,000 after purchasing an additional 123,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,138 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,870,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,435,000 after acquiring an additional 710,311 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,950,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,380,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $235,098.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,331,082.31. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,421,788 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PNC opened at $179.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.96. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.52 and a 12 month high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.55%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.