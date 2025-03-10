Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 413613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on IE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a market cap of $672.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63.

In related news, CFO Jordan Neeser purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,400. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd purchased 5,000 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,103.30. This trade represents a 76.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 33.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 26.1% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 165,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 34,246 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

