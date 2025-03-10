Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 42,757 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,759,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168,876 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 55,634 shares in the last quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 106,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

HIO stock opened at $4.13 on Monday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.33%.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

