James L. Veler, Jr. Sells 13,807 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $149,944.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.71. 1,971,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,862. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 206,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 53.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 65,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.72.

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

