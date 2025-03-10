James L. Veler, Jr. Sells 13,807 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $149,944.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.71. 1,971,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,862. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.99. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.2% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 206,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 53.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,388 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 29.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 65,393 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
