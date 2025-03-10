JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Purchases $487,821.62 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 86,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $487,821.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,389,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,628,478.58. This represents a 0.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 26,336 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $150,905.28.

On Thursday, February 27th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 72,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $437,760.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 75,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $634,500.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 110,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $841,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 125,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $987,500.00.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.44 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a market cap of $523.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.22.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,025 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

