JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JELD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

JELD opened at $6.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.15. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.22.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $895.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.82 million. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. Research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 86,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $487,821.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,389,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,628,478.58. This represents a 0.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Nord acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,400. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 525,137 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,287. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,580.0% during the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

