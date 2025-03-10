John Christopher Morgan Sells 18,262 Shares of Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) insider John Christopher Morgan sold 18,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,120 ($40.33), for a total transaction of £569,774.40 ($736,523.27).

Morgan Sindall Group Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock opened at GBX 3,084.30 ($39.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,170 ($28.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,970 ($51.32). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,622.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,497.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 278.80 ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morgan Sindall Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Sindall Group plc will post 238.9649924 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported an annual revenue of £4.5bn in the full year 2024. The Group employs over 8,000 employees and operates in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through six divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction, Infrastructure and Property Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.