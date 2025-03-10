Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 10,856 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,856 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $63,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.15.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $379.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $382.45 and a 200-day moving average of $373.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

