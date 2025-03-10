Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $39,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,367,267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,814,000 after buying an additional 655,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,076,000 after buying an additional 532,085 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,072.5% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 295,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,683,000 after acquiring an additional 270,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 676,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,261,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $378.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $404.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.74. The company has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $315.24 and a 12-month high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

