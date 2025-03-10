Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $16.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $575.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $619.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $607.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

