Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $51.27 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,015 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.31% of Carlisle Companies worth $51,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,177,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $566,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,303 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 955,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $429,641,000 after buying an additional 218,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,827,000 after buying an additional 102,436 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 362,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,776,000 after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 14.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 338,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $152,170,000 after buying an additional 41,766 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $336.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $365.97 and a 200-day moving average of $408.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $321.93 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.48%.

In other news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,681.95. The trade was a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $495.00 target price (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

