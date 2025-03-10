Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 3,510 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

XOM stock opened at $109.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $103.67 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.87. The company has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

