Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Karman in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Karman in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Karman in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Karman stock opened at $28.87 on Monday. Karman has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $34.20.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

