Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 48465 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.61 ($0.01).
Kavango Resources Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5,226.48 and a beta of 0.69.
About Kavango Resources
Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana and Zimbabwe. It explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
