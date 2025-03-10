Keb Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,823 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Keb Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 0.8% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 62,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $27.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.