Keb Asset Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Keb Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 79,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 45,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $28.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.15. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

