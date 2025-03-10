Keb Asset Management LLC Invests $216,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $529.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $548.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $453.90 and a 1 year high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

