Keb Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keb Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,940,000. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,296,000 after buying an additional 49,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBM stock opened at $261.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $242.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.62. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $265.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 104.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

