Keb Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 755,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,805,000 after buying an additional 47,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
VGIT stock opened at $58.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
