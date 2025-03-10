Kendall Capital Management Buys 4,260 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.06% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 215,874 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 175,892 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,693,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 765,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,586,000 after acquiring an additional 116,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $2,432,000.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 26,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $742,909.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,904.50. This trade represents a 19.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,774,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ COLL opened at $28.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $910.26 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 104.67%. The firm had revenue of $181.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.68 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.