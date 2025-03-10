Kendall Capital Management Buys New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 308.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,410,000 after acquiring an additional 348,989 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3,483.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 52,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA opened at $52.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $147.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

