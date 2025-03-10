Kendall Capital Management Lowers Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,735 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Janus International Group by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,366,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,802 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Janus International Group by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,690,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,828 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,797,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Janus International Group by 403.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 861,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Janus International Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,316,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,078,000 after purchasing an additional 646,078 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:JBI opened at $8.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.80. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

