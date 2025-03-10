Kendall Capital Management Sells 375 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,933,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 938.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 28,890.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,429,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,289 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,295,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,715,000 after purchasing an additional 664,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,172,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $59.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $59.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

