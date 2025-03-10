Keybank National Association OH Has $528,000 Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in American International Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIG opened at $81.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $75.06. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.38.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

