Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 3,512 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,409,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,591,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,808,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,332,000 after buying an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock opened at $59.74 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

