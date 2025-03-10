Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 0.9% of Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BluePointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $61.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.82. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

