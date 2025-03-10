Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Parsons by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 3.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 224.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Parsons from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair upgraded Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Parsons from $125.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.44.

Parsons Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE:PSN opened at $60.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 79.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.78. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $114.68.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

