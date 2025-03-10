LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Zacks reports.
LifeMD Stock Performance
NASDAQ LFMD traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,029,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,761. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $184.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.50.
Insider Transactions at LifeMD
In other LifeMD news, CEO Justin Schreiber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $129,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,703,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,032,280.85. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About LifeMD
LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.
