LimeWire (LMWR) Price Tops $0.0972

LimeWire (LMWR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. LimeWire has a market cap of $31.09 million and $2.57 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LimeWire token can currently be purchased for about $0.0972 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LimeWire has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire’s launch date was May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,749,126 tokens. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com.

Buying and Selling LimeWire

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 319,749,126.61402555 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.09528286 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $2,276,178.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

