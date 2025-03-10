Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 130.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 364.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 643.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Weatherford International by 11,606.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Arunava Mitra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $675,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,835.04. This trade represents a 32.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David John Reed sold 4,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $346,006.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,179.94. The trade was a 30.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,692 shares of company stock worth $6,207,725 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Price Performance

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $56.11 on Monday. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Weatherford International’s payout ratio is 14.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WFRD shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weatherford International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

