Lowery Thomas LLC Acquires 11,096 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Lowery Thomas LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 2.3% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of BND opened at $73.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.32 and its 200 day moving average is $73.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

