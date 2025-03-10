Lowery Thomas LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lowery Thomas LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 239.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,867 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Lowery Thomas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,784,795,000 after buying an additional 185,825,669 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511,474 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670,574 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,339,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,208,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075,218 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

