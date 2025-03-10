Lowery Thomas LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Lowery Thomas LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 56,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 355,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,003,000 after acquiring an additional 25,720 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $90.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $101.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.15.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2898 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

