Machina Capital S.A.S. Sells 324 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW opened at $91.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $95.42.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.15.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pinnacle West Capital

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.