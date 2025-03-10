Main Street Research LLC Acquires Shares of 10,689 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 12,908 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 979,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,398 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 976,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after buying an additional 642,074 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,417,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 209.5% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 103,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 70,164 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $22.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $24.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

