Main Street Research LLC Buys Shares of 1,137 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COF stock opened at $173.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $210.67.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Argus raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.27.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

