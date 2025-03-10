Main Street Research LLC Purchases 2,019 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,326 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 2.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 312 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the third quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,605 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Oracle Trading Up 3.3 %

ORCL stock opened at $155.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $436.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.51. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $111.18 and a 52 week high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $207,331,027.20. The trade was a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

