Main Street Research LLC Sells 45,664 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Main Street Research LLC cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45,664 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 141.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.81.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $449.40 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.60. The company has a market cap of $195.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $403.75 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

