Main Street Research LLC Takes $31.58 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 285,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,583,000. Arista Networks comprises 2.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.9% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 35.0% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Arista Networks Trading Down 1.2 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $83.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $133.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $9,477,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,266.72. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,137.08. This represents a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 411,001 shares of company stock worth $42,324,111 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

