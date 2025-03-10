Manufacturing Stocks To Follow Now – March 9th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Exxon Mobil, and GE Vernova are the five Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the production of goods and industrial products, typically through the transformation of raw materials into finished items. These stocks represent companies in sectors such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, and machinery, and their performance often reflects broader economic and industrial trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.58. 20,993,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,397,072. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.76. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,245,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.50. The firm has a market cap of $270.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded down $16.56 on Friday, reaching $850.54. 2,527,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.53, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,017.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $984.89.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,616,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,958,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $103.67 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GEV traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $288.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,396,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,199,504. GE Vernova has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 billion and a PE ratio of 51.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.70.

